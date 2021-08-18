Obituary: Melvin Ray Chamberlin

Melvin Ray Chamberlin passed away peacefully August 2, 2021, at home in Scottsdale Arizona surrounded in love by his family.



Melvin was born on September 19, 1935, in Muscatine Iowa.



He attended Muscatine High School and Muscatine Community College earning his associates degree in engineering.



Melvin was united in marriage to Shirley Marie Chamberlin on August 3, 1955 and celebrated 62 years of marriage before Shirley passing in 2017.

Melvin and Shirley moved to Bettendorf Iowa in 1956 where Melvin was employed by the City of Bettendorf in the engineering department. Melvin eventually began a 40-year career in the construction industry as a project manager for homebuilders and commercial general contractors. One of Melvins passions was officiating high school and college sports in the Quad City area.

Melvin and family moved to Phoenix Arizona in 1974 where he managed a construction company before starting his own company Chamberlin Building Systems in 1978.

He was an active member of the Phoenix Camelback Rotary Club and the Lyons Club organizations. Melvin semi-retired in 2000 but stayed active investing in real estate opportunities in both commercial and residential properties. Melvin and Shirley loved to travel with friends and visited many parts of the world.

Melvin was preceded in death by parents, Gladys Barklow Chamberlin and Vern Chamberlin, ten brothers and sisters as well as his wife, Shirley Chamberlin. Melvin is survived by two sons, Rodney Chamberlin (wife-Laurel) of Phoenix and Jerry Chamberlin (Karla Chamberlin) of Scottsdale and three grandchildren, Nathan, Alex and Hannah Chamberlin.

A Celebration of Melvins Life with be held 3:00 pm August 21, 2021 at the Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Information was provided by the family.