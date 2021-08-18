OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Melvin Ray Chamberlin

Melvin Ray Chamberlin

Melvin Ray Chamberlin

Originally Published: August 18, 2021 8:39 p.m.

Melvin Ray Chamberlin passed away peacefully August 2, 2021, at home in Scottsdale Arizona surrounded in love by his family.

Melvin was born on September 19, 1935, in Muscatine Iowa.

He attended Muscatine High School and Muscatine Community College earning his associates degree in engineering.

Melvin was united in marriage to Shirley Marie Chamberlin on August 3, 1955 and celebrated 62 years of marriage before Shirley passing in 2017.

Melvin and Shirley moved to Bettendorf Iowa in 1956 where Melvin was employed by the City of Bettendorf in the engineering department. Melvin eventually began a 40-year career in the construction industry as a project manager for homebuilders and commercial general contractors. One of Melvins passions was officiating high school and college sports in the Quad City area.

Melvin and family moved to Phoenix Arizona in 1974 where he managed a construction company before starting his own company Chamberlin Building Systems in 1978.

He was an active member of the Phoenix Camelback Rotary Club and the Lyons Club organizations. Melvin semi-retired in 2000 but stayed active investing in real estate opportunities in both commercial and residential properties. Melvin and Shirley loved to travel with friends and visited many parts of the world.

Melvin was preceded in death by parents, Gladys Barklow Chamberlin and Vern Chamberlin, ten brothers and sisters as well as his wife, Shirley Chamberlin. Melvin is survived by two sons, Rodney Chamberlin (wife-Laurel) of Phoenix and Jerry Chamberlin (Karla Chamberlin) of Scottsdale and three grandchildren, Nathan, Alex and Hannah Chamberlin.

A Celebration of Melvins Life with be held 3:00 pm August 21, 2021 at the Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

60th Anniversary: Melvin and Shirley Chamberlin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6, 2015.
55th Anniversary: Shirley and Mel Chamberlin
Obituary: Donald (Storm) Louis Risk
Obituary: Robert "Lee" Hoehle Sr.
Obituary: Shirley McNeil Wedepohl Bronski Larkin

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries