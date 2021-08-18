Obituary: Ashlea Elyse Ramos

Ashlea Elyse Ramos (DeHart), was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, July 30, 1984 and went home to be with the Lord, August 2, 2021, after a hard 11-month battle with cancer.

Ashlea is survived by her husband, Emiliano Ramos and her boys, Zyon and Hart; her parents, Darryl and Bunni DeHart and her sister, Tiffiny Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the trailhead off the Peavine Trail (near the Humane Society) on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Bring a blanket and some flowers to leave.

Information was provided by the family.