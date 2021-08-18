Church News: Aug. 19, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 or livestream at www.abcprescott.com. A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday Pastor John will share part 2 of his message “Active Faith!” Coffee fellowship after the service.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Shabbat KiTetzei Saturday, Aug. 21; Selichot Forgiveness Service: Saturday eve, Aug. 28; Rosh HaShanah starts Sept. 6 eve. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses ethics. New 5782 calendars, cotton masks free upon request. Services/discussions? Contact to arrange/details. Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Masks! Vaccinate! Help all stay healthy, safe!

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the 13th Sunday after Pentecost, 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob’s message: “Would Be Followers.” (Matthew 8:19-22)

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look, Prescott Valley — Services are Sundays, 9 and 11 a.m. We are masking for safety, all are welcome! A free take-out lunch is available Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The weekly activities at Firm Foundation Bible Church are back from summer break. Sunday service at 10 a.m., youth group Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and Adult Foundations Class Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis speaks on the long road home.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Living Free Fellowship — Open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at The Porch. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley — Worship open to all at 10 a.m. Sunday. Also on Facebook. Congregational singing has returned. We are a small, warm congregation and you will be welcome. Food Pantry open to public Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God’s Word are to-the-point and applicable to today’s life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. — Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. A timeless faith for a modern world! Service starts at 930. prescottorthodox.com.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Due to high COVID numbers, we are asking the congregation to wear masks again temporarily. We will not turn anyone away. Just trying to keep our community safe. Please join us at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley, at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, 928-778-4499, invites you “Come and See Sunday School for all ages!” Beginning Sunday, Sept. 12, 9:10 to 9:50 a.m. All ages. Additional information at www.slecp.org. Worship services, masks encouraged; Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m.; Wednesday Healing Service resumes in September.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave. Prescott, member of Orthodox Anglican Faith, offers Traditional, Scriptural-based worship, honoring all five sacraments. Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.; and Thursday, 4 p.m. Join us for potluck every third Sunday! Questions? Contact Father George Parrish, 928-327-9479. Come worship with us!

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. No masks or social distancing required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

The Salvation Army in Prescott will be wrapping up its series this week on baggage. In other words, the things of the past that prevent us from growing and maturing in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. You are welcome join us for a time of celebration and thanksgiving.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533 — Passing on the Most Trusted Tradition: Jesus. He is the one true tradition that must be passed down by every generation. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship with Holy Communion; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at the Lessons for this day. Come! Be blessed!

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) Worship Service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee and fellowship. We have an adult bible study at 11 a.m. with child care provided. Tuesday is another adult bible study at 10 a.m. Friday is a women’s bible study at 9:30 a.m.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person/online at 8:45/10:30 Sunday as Pastor Matt explores 1 Timothy 2:1-7: “Prayer and Mission.” Big Idea: God calls us to pray because God desires to save the lost. Adult/Children’s Sunday schools meet. Thrive Women’s Ministry, Saturday, Aug. 21, 9:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sanctuary. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — Join us in our current series: Broken Stories Becoming Beautiful. God is in the business of taking our broken lives and creating masterpieces. Anything is possible in His transforming grace! Services are Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10:10 a.m. Kids church is offered every Sunday. www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, Aug. 20 for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Shabbat Services, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. For information on our upcoming High Holidays, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org for more information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Creative Worship/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome, please join us! Shepherd’s table open: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry!

Good news from Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott — Our Sunday Worship Services are now live and open to the public as well as on YouTube and our Facebook page. In response to the pandemic attendance is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Reservations are suggested.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850 — Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Call or check our website, unityprescott.org, for our new mask policy. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message this Sunday is “Thrive.” Music by Judah Neese and her father. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8. Wednesdays, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.