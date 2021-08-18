OFFERS
Booster vaccines on the way as COVID-19 virus variant forces new look at limiting infection

Courier stock photo

Courier stock photo

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 18, 2021 8:27 p.m.

Come Sept. 20, Yavapai County health officials said there will be a new weapon to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant for those who were first eligible for the initial two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

With priority to the immune-compromised, senior adults and others with compromising health conditions, Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said those who received their second shots eight months ago will be eligible for the first round of booster vaccine. In Yavapai County, the first COVID-19 vaccinations were available in December 2020 with the second shots in January 2021. More were available between February and March, she said.

Similar to the initial COVID-19 vaccines, Horton said she expects the local hospitals, county health department, medical clinics and pharmacies will be dispensing these shots. She does not, however, expect there will be mass vaccination sites as there were last year.

Once the most vulnerable are served, Horton said she the booster vaccines will likely then be available to others as they approach their eight-month window.

That should signal good news as it appears the initial vaccine antibodies do “wane over time” and the booster will bolster immunity to the virus and its variants, she said.

“So we’re hoping to make sure most (fully vaccinated) can get the booster around eight months after their second shots,” Horton said.

Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center Director of Marketing and Communications Ken Boush said Wednesday the expectation is the hospital’s clinics will eventually be able to dispense the booster vaccines. However, he said, the protocols for those have yet to be determined.

Once hospital leaders know how the booster vaccine will be made available, Boush said they will make a public statement about that process. In the meantime, he said he hopes people will be patient and not overwhelm their clinics with inquiries for which they do not yet have answers.

“We’ll get information out when we’re ready to roll,” Boush said.

Likewise, the Prescott VA Public Information Officer Mary Dillinger said her agency does not yet have information about dispensing booster vaccines to its veteran patients.

Calls to several other area vaccine providers, including Spectrum Health and Thumb Butte Medical Center, did not immediately answer inquiries about the availability and dispensing of these shots.

Anyone who wants to ensure they get a booster needs to check on their vaccination dates, and consider their priority level, with again those with underlying health conditions and advanced age to be the first in line as they are the most susceptible to severe illness, even death, Horton said.

Epidemiologist Stephen Everett with Yavapai County has been tracking the virus trajectory in recent months, and the hospitalization rate since May for those contracting the virus after vaccination hovers at about 10%. Those figures, though, are higher for those more vulnerable to the virus, particularly in the elderly population. Everett’s statistics indicate that over 21% of those between 75 and 84 who are fully vaccinated have still tested positive for what is believed to be the Delta variant of the virus.

In the younger age groups, 13 to 24, the percentage of those testing positive after full vaccination is just over 2%, according to the health department’s statistics.

Though there have been hospitalizations for individuals who have been fully vaccinated, Horton said those cases are rare. So vaccination is still recommended for those who are eligible, with Horton citing that just over 91% of the deaths in Yavapai County have occurred in unvaccinated patients.

What is most troubling at this time is that this virus variant seems to target younger adults and children, making them sicker at a more rapid rate than occurred last year, Horton said. That reality is showing itself with spread in the schools, as well as among working adults.

Her advice to all is to be conscious of taking preventative precautions.

Though she is clear any decisions related to masks is an individual school or district decision, Horton said they are a means to slow the spread, although physical distancing is the ideal way to avoid contracting the virus, she said. She, too, reiterated school leaders’ mantra advising parents to keep sick children home. Most of the infections have occurred because children have come to school with symptoms.

“We’re doing everything we can to assist schools so they can stay open,” said Horton, noting the department has supplied schools with rapid tests for those exhibiting symptoms on campus.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2041.

