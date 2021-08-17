OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 18
HUSD to discuss masks in school at special meeting Aug. 18

Shown is HUSD East. The HUSD Governing Board will be holding a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18, 2021 to discuss COVID-19 data and protocols, including the use of masks for students and staff in district schools. (Courier file photo)

Shown is HUSD East. The HUSD Governing Board will be holding a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18, 2021 to discuss COVID-19 data and protocols, including the use of masks for students and staff in district schools. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 17, 2021 8:54 p.m.

Against the backdrop of some Phoenix and Tucson school districts defying state lawmakers’ prohibition of school mask mandates, the three tri-city area public school districts are at this time complying with the law as it is in keeping with “community will” against a mask mandate.

But that could all change.

The Humboldt Unified School District Reentry Committee of between 15 and 20 people representing schools, parents and the health community will be meeting Aug. 18 in the afternoon to review COVID-19 data and protocols. And that is expected to include consideration of a mask mandate.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, the HUSD Governing Board will have a special meeting in the auditorium at Glassford Hill Middle school to consider the committee’s review and recommendations. The public is invited to attend.

Superintendent John Pothast said he has not yet come to any conclusion on a mask mandate. He said he intends to consider carefully the committee’s review as well as conversation with the board. Pothast did say Monday’s judicial decision that has emboldened several more metro-area districts to mandate masks will likely be a matter of consideration. All of the conversation will then be rooted in the COVID-19 Delta variant data and impact pertinent to this district.

The mask mandate controversy is one that has proved as polarizing in the tri-city area as it has across the state. The hope of all the district superintendents was that a mask mandate would not be necessary for this school year.

Like in HUSD, though, the ever-evolving concerns about the new COVID-19 strain may prompt renewed debate over the best way to keep schools open for the 2021-22 school year.

From the start of the school year, all three area superintendents have encouraged masks and vaccinations for those who are eligible. They, too, urge all to respect those who do choose to wear masks on their campuses.

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard said any change regarding masks would be a Governing Board decision. No special meetings have yet been called for such a purpose.

In Chino Valley Unified School District, Superintendent John Scholl said his community and school board have made no move toward requiring faculty, staff or student to wear masks.

Minus a mask mandate, all area public school leaders assure they continue to be vigilant with their other hygiene, sanitation and physical distance protocols so as to keep schools safe.

Their advice to families: keep sick children home.

