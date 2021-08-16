Prescott seeks participants for 2021 Veterans Day Parade

PRESCOTT — The City of Prescott 2021 Veterans Day Parade will be held downtown on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the stage at the intersection of Cortez and Union streets, with the parade beginning at 11 a.m.

This year’s parade theme is: Honoring World War II Veterans — A Grateful Nation Salutes the Greatest Generation. The City of Prescott is inviting parade entrants from the community to compete in seven categories this year. Each entry category will have a first-place winner, and all entries will compete for a Best Overall Award. The categories are:

Fraternal or military organizations

Motorized groups

Music

Marching units

Hospital entries by veterans

Nonprofit organizations

Commercial / business

In addition to parade entries, the city is also looking for World War II veterans to serve as parade grand marshalls. Those interested should contact Michelle Stacy-Schroeder at the Recreation Services Office by calling 928-777-1552 or emailing at michelle.stacy-schroeder@prescott-az.gov. Please provide a brief bio to include the veteran’s name, branch of service, rank, job title and significant medals awarded.

There is no fee to enter, and application forms and rules can be found on the Recreation Services section of the city website, under the Programs and Special Events tab, or entering this link in your web browser: http://www.prescott-az.gov/recreation-events/programs-special-events/special-events/

Individuals, businesses and groups interested in participating in the parade are asked to return their entry form no later than Oct. 22, 2021, to ensure proper staging and information prior to the event. Please direct questions or completed applications to Michelle Stacy-Schroeder, recreation services manager, at 928-777-1552.

Information provided by City of Prescott.