OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott seeks participants for 2021 Veterans Day Parade

Shown is the 2020 Prescott Veterans Day Parade. The city is seeking participants for this year’s parade, which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Courier file photo)

Shown is the 2020 Prescott Veterans Day Parade. The city is seeking participants for this year’s parade, which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: August 16, 2021 8:26 p.m.

PRESCOTT — The City of Prescott 2021 Veterans Day Parade will be held downtown on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the stage at the intersection of Cortez and Union streets, with the parade beginning at 11 a.m.

This year’s parade theme is: Honoring World War II Veterans — A Grateful Nation Salutes the Greatest Generation. The City of Prescott is inviting parade entrants from the community to compete in seven categories this year. Each entry category will have a first-place winner, and all entries will compete for a Best Overall Award. The categories are:

  • Fraternal or military organizations

  • Motorized groups

  • Music

  • Marching units

  • Hospital entries by veterans

  • Nonprofit organizations

  • Commercial / business

In addition to parade entries, the city is also looking for World War II veterans to serve as parade grand marshalls. Those interested should contact Michelle Stacy-Schroeder at the Recreation Services Office by calling 928-777-1552 or emailing at michelle.stacy-schroeder@prescott-az.gov. Please provide a brief bio to include the veteran’s name, branch of service, rank, job title and significant medals awarded.

There is no fee to enter, and application forms and rules can be found on the Recreation Services section of the city website, under the Programs and Special Events tab, or entering this link in your web browser: http://www.prescott-az.gov/recreation-events/programs-special-events/special-events/

Individuals, businesses and groups interested in participating in the parade are asked to return their entry form no later than Oct. 22, 2021, to ensure proper staging and information prior to the event. Please direct questions or completed applications to Michelle Stacy-Schroeder, recreation services manager, at 928-777-1552.

Information provided by City of Prescott.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott seeks participants for 2018 Veteran’s Day Parade
City seeks participants for 2016 Veteran’s Day Parade
City seeks Veterans Day Parade participants
Prescott seeks participants for 2020 Veterans Day Parade
Prescott Veterans Day Parade entries down amid COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries