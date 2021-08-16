Obituary: Barbara Jean ‘Barb’ Polk

Barbara Jean “Barb” Polk peacefully passed away in her home on Aug. 9, 2021, at the age of 89 in the presence of her loving husband. Born in 1931 in Yakima, Washington, she graduated from the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois.

She married Gene Polk in 1954 and they have lived in Prescott, a community she loved deeply, since 1956. She is survived by her husband, Gene; sons, Ken and Tom (Sheila); daughter, Julie Zitter (Guy); grandchildren, John (Laura), Stephen (Laura), Matthew (Bethany), Gordon (Ana), Suzannah, Connor and Derek, and great-grandchildren, Luca, Lewis and Farah.

Her passion was family and community. For many years she cared for newborn infants in her home pending their adoption through Catholic Social Services. She was a tireless volunteer and a fierce advocate for children, donating her time to many community efforts in Yavapai County and across Arizona. In 1971, she co-founded Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters. Barbara served as chair of the board for many years and was a Big Sister to several girls for over 40 years. In 1979, Barbara was an original appointee to the Foster Care Review Board and one of its first chairs. In 1983, she recognized the need to better support foster children by co-founding the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation with a $5,000 matching grant. The Friends of Foster Children Foundation has since grown to provide more than $2 million annually to children in foster care, a true testament to Barbara’s vision.

Barbara was an active member of the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (CASA) for more than 20 years. In 1995, she received the National Court Appointed Special Advocate of the Year Award. Her incredible volunteerism on behalf of children was recognized in 2003 at the Annual Rehnquist Dinner in Washington, D.C., where United States Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist presented her with the Arizona Supreme Court Distinguished Service Award.

Barbara served on over 25 boards and committees over her life, always with a focus on improving the lives of all children. Her awards are many, her impact in the community is profound and her enthusiasm for practical jokes legendary. Barb’s greatest loves were her husband Gene, her children, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and her faith. Her kindness, humor, soft spoken leadership and loving touch are dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation or the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.

Arrangements for services are pending.

