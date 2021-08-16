OFFERS
Hostess recalls certain hamburger, hot dog buns

Originally Published: August 16, 2021 8:16 p.m.

Hostess Brands LLC has recalled certain Hostess “Soft White Hamburger Buns” and "Soft White Hot Dog Buns" because of the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

Here’s the list of recalled products: http://www.fda.cog/safety/recalls-market-withdrawls-safety-alerts/voluntary-recall-hostessr-hamburger-buns-hot-dog-buns-due-possible-health-risks. Hostess Brands became aware of the potential contamination from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. Hostess Brands has yet to receive any reports of illness related to this matter.

As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess products are affected, including Hostess bread and bagel products.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled buns are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled buns in their homes because best-buy dates range through Sept. 30.  This recall is limited to the following Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores and other retail stores throughout the United States.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions. Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

