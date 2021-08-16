OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Call for art in Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase

Town of Prescott Valley/Courtesy

Town of Prescott Valley/Courtesy

Originally Published: August 16, 2021 8:04 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase is an annual juried 2D and 3D art show in the Prescott Valley Public Library sponsored by the Arts and Culture Commission. With this showcase, the Arts and Culture Commission seeks to highlight the expansive and diverse local talent that we have in Northern Arizona.

The 2021 theme for the Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase is “Nostalgia.” What does “Nostalgia” mean to you? Art is a powerful tool. It can invoke emotions and spark memories that complete transform how we see those paint strokes on a canvas or engraving in a piece of wood. Art brings people together physically — at galleries, museums, performance spaces — and culturally, through its capacity to tell stories and transcend time by reminding us of our own stories.

Please explore the theme “Nostalgia” in your work for the Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase. All submittals will be considered for entry into the show based on thematic relevance.

The Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase will run for approximately four weeks during October, which is National Arts and Humanities Month. The Prescott Valley Public Library can house 45 to 60 pieces of artwork both 2D and 3D (approximately 35 to 50 2D and 10 to 20 3D depending on size of submissions).

The following is the criteria for work:

• All work should be appropriate for a public showcase to be viewed by all ages and should accurately reflect the theme of the show.

• Artwork must be original to the artist applying.

• Artist must be a resident of Yavapai County and must be able to drop off work on Oct. 1, 2021 and pick up work on Nov. 8, 2021 at the Prescott Valley Public Library

• 2D artwork must not exceed 50-by-50 inches and must weigh no more than 50 pounds, including frame

• 3D artwork must not exceed 12-by-12 inches at the base, and must weigh no more than 50 pounds.

Art work will be juried in the following categories:

Drawing - dry media including chalk, charcoal, pastels, pencil, wax crayon, etc. or from the fluid medium of inks and washes applied by pen or brush

2D Mixed Media – pieces done with more than one medium (any 2D work that combines two or more mediums)

Paintings - works done in oils, acrylics, watercolors, or any combination of the three

Digital Media - any original work for which the original image, or the manipulation of other source material, was executed by the artist using a computer. Work in this category must be properly signed and numbered as a limited edition on archival quality materials. No photography is accepted. For original photography submissions please submit to the Prescott Valley Photography Showcase held annually in May.

Sculpture - three-dimensional original work done in any medium.

Important dates:

• Applications are due for submission by Sept. 10, 2021 at 5 p.m. Late submissions will not be considered.

• Committee will review and select pieces by Sept. 17, 2021.

• Artists will be notified of acceptance via email by Sept. 20, 2021.

• Art to be dropped off at the Prescott Valley Public Library for installation on 10/1/2021 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

• Jurying will take place TBD.

• Opening reception will be held TBD from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. in the Crystal Room.

• Show will be on display from Oct. 1, 2021 to Nov. 8, 2021.

• Art to be picked up at the Prescott Valley Public Library on 11/8/2021 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Award information: Monetary awards will be determined by the Arts and Culture Commission and designated by the jurors. All awards will be presented at the opening reception.

For questions regarding the Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase 2021: Nostalgia please contact: Coleen Bornschlegel Arts and Culture Coordinator 928-759-3127 cbornschlegel@pvaz.net.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arts & Culture Commission seeks art for PV Public Library
Looking for artists to apply for Public Art Exhibition Program
Juried art guild show offers cash awards
Art Guild announces juried show
Art exhibition program rotates display at library
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries