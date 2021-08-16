Call for art in Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase

The Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase is an annual juried 2D and 3D art show in the Prescott Valley Public Library sponsored by the Arts and Culture Commission. With this showcase, the Arts and Culture Commission seeks to highlight the expansive and diverse local talent that we have in Northern Arizona.

The 2021 theme for the Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase is “Nostalgia.” What does “Nostalgia” mean to you? Art is a powerful tool. It can invoke emotions and spark memories that complete transform how we see those paint strokes on a canvas or engraving in a piece of wood. Art brings people together physically — at galleries, museums, performance spaces — and culturally, through its capacity to tell stories and transcend time by reminding us of our own stories.

Please explore the theme “Nostalgia” in your work for the Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase. All submittals will be considered for entry into the show based on thematic relevance.

The Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase will run for approximately four weeks during October, which is National Arts and Humanities Month. The Prescott Valley Public Library can house 45 to 60 pieces of artwork both 2D and 3D (approximately 35 to 50 2D and 10 to 20 3D depending on size of submissions).

The following is the criteria for work:

• All work should be appropriate for a public showcase to be viewed by all ages and should accurately reflect the theme of the show.

• Artwork must be original to the artist applying.

• Artist must be a resident of Yavapai County and must be able to drop off work on Oct. 1, 2021 and pick up work on Nov. 8, 2021 at the Prescott Valley Public Library

• 2D artwork must not exceed 50-by-50 inches and must weigh no more than 50 pounds, including frame

• 3D artwork must not exceed 12-by-12 inches at the base, and must weigh no more than 50 pounds.

Art work will be juried in the following categories:

Drawing - dry media including chalk, charcoal, pastels, pencil, wax crayon, etc. or from the fluid medium of inks and washes applied by pen or brush

2D Mixed Media – pieces done with more than one medium (any 2D work that combines two or more mediums)

Paintings - works done in oils, acrylics, watercolors, or any combination of the three

Digital Media - any original work for which the original image, or the manipulation of other source material, was executed by the artist using a computer. Work in this category must be properly signed and numbered as a limited edition on archival quality materials. No photography is accepted. For original photography submissions please submit to the Prescott Valley Photography Showcase held annually in May.

Sculpture - three-dimensional original work done in any medium.

Important dates:

• Applications are due for submission by Sept. 10, 2021 at 5 p.m. Late submissions will not be considered.

• Committee will review and select pieces by Sept. 17, 2021.

• Artists will be notified of acceptance via email by Sept. 20, 2021.

• Art to be dropped off at the Prescott Valley Public Library for installation on 10/1/2021 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

• Jurying will take place TBD.

• Opening reception will be held TBD from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. in the Crystal Room.

• Show will be on display from Oct. 1, 2021 to Nov. 8, 2021.

• Art to be picked up at the Prescott Valley Public Library on 11/8/2021 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Award information: Monetary awards will be determined by the Arts and Culture Commission and designated by the jurors. All awards will be presented at the opening reception.

For questions regarding the Prescott Valley Fine Art Showcase 2021: Nostalgia please contact: Coleen Bornschlegel Arts and Culture Coordinator 928-759-3127 cbornschlegel@pvaz.net.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.