Obituary: Yon S. deGoey

Yon S. deGoey

Yon S. deGoey

Originally Published: August 14, 2021 8:33 p.m.

Yon S. deGoey, 86, passed in peace at his home on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Yon was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anne; and an infant son. Loving father of Stephan, Marianne (Aiman) Zeid and Corianne. Proud Grandpa of Suzanne, Elizabeth (Bryan) Powers, Adam, Zakary, Tiffanni, Matthew, Jonathan, Liam and Ethan. Treasured brother of Diny Schatz and Frank. Yon is further survived by other family, as well as many great friends.

Born in Veghel, Netherlands, Yon traveled widely, eventually ending up in Dewey, Arizona, to raise their family. After Anne’s passing, Yon retired to Apache Junction near the “Lost Dutchman” mine. However, part of his heart remained in Dewey, and, per his request, he now rests in Dewey.

Yon will be fondly remembered as a lover of life and adventure, books and crossword puzzles, his humor and charm, the twinkle in his eye, and above all else, his love and pride of his family.

Information was provided by the family.

