Obituary: Warren P. Siegel

Warren P. Siegel, age 73, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home and went to be with Jesus on July 21, 2021. Warren was born Feb. 19, 1948 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Nathan and Sarah Siegel. Warren worked at the Treasure Island casino, in Las Vegas, in management of the paint department for 20 years. He enjoyed photography and wood carving.

Warren is survived by his wife, Michele Siegel; his daughter, Jennifer Siegel; his stepchildren, April Swan and Richele and her husband, Derrick Hart; his grandchildren, Maddison and Brayden Hart, and his brother, Gilbert Siegel. Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley. A reception will follow, at 12:30 p.m., at the Stoneridge Community Center, 1300 Stoneridge Drive, in Prescott Valley.



Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.