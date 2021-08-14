OFFERS
Obituary: Roger Dale Hughes

Originally Published: August 14, 2021 8:22 p.m.

Roger Dale Hughes, 87, of Prescott and Mesa, Arizona, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 8, 2021. He was born and grew up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

After serving in the U.S. Army as a medic in Italy, he returned to Grand Rapids, where he met Helen, the love of his life.

Tired of shoveling snow, they moved to Mesa, Arizona, in 1962 in search of sun and adventure. Roger had a successful career at Motorola, but in 1978 followed his entrepreneurial dream and started Hughes Plywood, a full-service lumber yard in Mesa.

Roger’s faith guided his life. He was an active member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mesa. He served in multiple roles, including Church Council president and member, Sunday school teacher, bible study leader, synod representative, and volunteer for anything needing to be done. His grandsons were his pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Don and Ken. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen; son, Tom (Marcee); grandchildren, William and Grayson and brothers, Dick (Laura) and Bob. He was the best role model a family could have. Always loved. Greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will occur at a future date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Roger’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

