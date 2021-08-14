Obituary: Martin James McCrea

Martin James McCrea, 64, of Prescott Arizona passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 from complications involving COPD.



Born Aug. 17, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa, he was the son of late Maurice McCrea and Shirley (Charles) McCrea. Marty attended school in Boulder, Colorado, through 12th grade.



In 1975, Marty moved to Estes Park, Colorado, where he married his wife, Lauren, raised two boys and started McCrea Masonry.



He enjoyed a strong and successful career until 1998. Marty and wife Lauren moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1998 where he finished his life as an elite fisherman.

Survived by his former wife, Lauren McCrea, Prescott, Arizona; and their children, Luke (Jen) McCrea, Berthoud, Colorado, and Earl (Stephanie) McCrea, Prescott; and six grandchildren, Kristen, Allie, Hanna, Jack, Mollie and Max. Preceded in death by father Maurice McCrea. Survived by mother, Shirley; brother, Terry; sister, Lori; and extended families.

Marty was a very strong Christian, and was heavily involved in a 12-step program.

He loved fishing, playing pinochle and watching baseball.

Marty had a way of making anyone he talked to feel like they were special. He had a great sense of humor and great outlook on life. He will be missed by all that he ever touched in his life.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Arizona time; at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301. Service will be streaming on Facebook @ElementsPrescott.



Information was provided by the family.

