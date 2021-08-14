Obituary: Jacqueline Maxine Greenrock

Jacqueline Maxine Greenrock, 51, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, due to complications related to Multiple Sclerosis. Jackie was born July 29, 1970 in Cottonwood, Arizona, to Billy and Lena (Karpman) Greenrock.

Jackie grew up in Chino Valley, attending grades K-9 and graduated from Prescott High School in 1988. She then received an Associates Degree from Yavapai College followed by a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Jackie spent over two decades working in the banking industry throughout the Prescott area. For a majority of those years she was a loan officer where she met and touched the lives of countless people. When not working Jackie was able to travel the world but she was proud of the fact that she spent her entire life living in Yavapai County. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed exploring the backroads looking for wildlife. At home her hobbies included cooking exotic meals and all types of crafting.

Jackie will be missed immeasurably and her memory will live forever with her parents, Bill and Lena Greenrock of Chino Valley; her brother, Billy Greenrock Jr., of Chandler, Arizona and several beloved family members and friends everywhere.

Graveside Funeral Services are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Memorial Heritage Park cemetery in Dewey Arizona.

Special thoughts and memories of Jackie can be left online at, https://www.sunrisefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Jacqueline-Greenrock. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the MS Accelerated Cure Project at https://www.acceleratedcure.org/gifts.

Information was provided by the family.