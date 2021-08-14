OFFERS
Obituary: Jacqueline “Jackie” Ellen (Cook Wayman) Overbey

Originally Published: August 14, 2021 8:27 p.m.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ellen (Cook Wayman) Overbey, age 78, passed away peacefully April 14, 2021 from cancer and its complications in her home in Cordes Lakes, Arizona. She was born Oct. 18, 1942 to Christopher Clarence and Beatrice Leona Cook of Salt Lake City, Utah, whom she was preceded in death by, along with her brother, Martin Lee “Butch” Cook; and sister, Mickie Cook Zenger. Jackie spent her early childhood in the Murray, Utah area until her family moved to South Salt Lake where she spent her teen years.

She met and married her love of her life, Owen Merrill Wayman June 21, 1963 in Salt Lake City. They raised four beautiful children and adopted their grandson. Owen passed Feb. 10, 1999 in Richfield, Utah, and Jackie married Clyde Overbey, of Cordes Lakes, in 2010.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde; five children, Joe “Don” Wayman, Prescott, Arizona; Janet Lewis, Spring Valley, Arizona; Randy Wayman, Bremerton, Washington; Danny Wayman (Laura) McDonough, Georgia; Christopher (Caisey) Wayman, Prescott Valley, Arizona; and 11 grandchildren.

Jackie loved crocheting, quilting, spending time fishing whenever possible, having fun playing the slots at her favorite casinos, and she really loved her animals, of which she had many throughout her lifetime. She had a zest for life, and always enjoyed her family. She fervently loved moving to new places and exploring her new surroundings.

No services were held, as per her wishes.

Information was provided by the family.

