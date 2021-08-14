OFFERS
Obituary: Dorothy Maddock





Originally Published: August 14, 2021 8:30 p.m.

Our mom, grandma, sister and aunt, Dorothy Maddock, passed peacefully Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home in Willow Wind Assisted Living in Prescott, Arizona. Dorothy was born Dec. 5, 1928, in West Plains, Missouri.

She had a long and enjoyable life. Raised on a farm, Dorothy preferred working in the fields and driving a tractor. Her dad told her she was the best farm hand he ever had.

Dorothy and her husband, Arch, enjoyed silhouette shooting — they had many trophies to prove it. Dorothy was the secretary of the Prescott Sportsmen’s Club for 25 years. The two of them also liked riding their motorcycles all over Arizona, especially on moon-lit nights. In her younger years, Dorothy learned to fly airplanes.

Dorothy was active in the Hillside Church of God and served as Treasurer for 31 years. She also loved singing, and sang with her beautiful alto voice in the BMW quartet at church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Fern White; her husband, Arch Maddock, all of Prescott; and her brother-in-law, Bob McHone of Alberta, Minnesota. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Amy) Hunt; her daughter, Kristy Horton of Mesa, Arizona; stepson, Arch Maddock (Velda) of Scottsdale; sisters, Irene McHone of Crystal Lake, Illinois and Shirley (Joe) Watkins of Prescott; brother, Jerry (Louie) White of Queen Creek; grandchildren, Dan (Shawna) Hunt, Rayna Villalobos and Brian Maddock; five great-grandchildren, as well as nephews, nieces and many wonderful friends.

The family would like to thank Willow Wind for their loving care of Dorothy. A Celebration of Life will be at Hillside Church of God, 937 Ruth St. in Prescott on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Information was provided by the family.

