Obituary: David Andrew Roalstad

David Andrew Roalstad

David Andrew Roalstad

Originally Published: August 14, 2021 8:16 p.m.

David Andrew Roalstad, 88, of Lafayette, Colorado, and University Park, Florida, peacefully departed to Heaven on July 15, 2021. His loving wife of 36 years, Wendy Lasher Roalstad, and dog Rylee, were at his side. He also leaves behind daughters, Sheryl Roalstad (Pete Leibig), Melinda Roalstad; and son, Steve Roalstad (Susie) by his first wife, Karen Anderson (deceased); granddaughters, Lila and Hannah Roalstad; sisters, Felicite Forest (Gene) and Jane Tiegen (Harlie). He was predeceased by his parents, David Andrew Roalstad, and Bernice Witherspoon Roalstad Koogler; his sister, Joanne Jones (Bill); brother, Walter Roalstad; adopted dad, Bill Koogler, who he absolutely adored and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dave was a big man with an easy smile, and a warm and welcoming personality. He could spin a good tale, while, at the same time, being full of good-hearted mischief. He had a knack for making things happen, and believed in working hard and playing hard. Persistence was definitely one of his “strong suits.”

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, and as a baby moved with his family to Phoenix, Arizona. A graduate of Prescott High School, he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona at Tucson, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, and completed ROTC. After college Dave went to work at Convair, a division of General Dynamics in San Diego to help build Atlas and Centaur Missiles. That job was interrupted for two years while Dave served in the Army in Baumholder, Germany. Missing the mountains, he moved to Boulder, Colorado, where, for a short time, he worked at Beech Aircraft, then found a job at Ball Aerospace where he grew in his career as the aerospace industry grew. He found his 33 years there to be “the thrill of his lifetime” and loved his work. He did business development for science instrumentation that flew in outer space. The Orbiting Solar Observatory (OSO) satellites, Skylab and the Hubble Space Telescope were a few of projects that he was involved with. He’d meet with scientists at think tanks, international universities, and Ivy League universities in order to mine ideas for exploring outer space, then he would enlist Ball’s scientists to figure out how to create those ideas, and bring them to fruition. He was constantly in Washington, D.C. working with NASA, and with Senators and Congressman to provide information to assist them in the selection of space programs and their funding of the projects to completion. Dave was also a science advisor to the White House.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed the serenity of nature and “his mountains.” He loved skiing, hunting, fishing, camping, biking, travel and was an avid reader. Later in life he loved woodworking and “playing in his mud pile” (garden) outside in his yard overlooking Long’s Peak. For many years, Dave and his beloved wife Wendy enjoyed traveling all over the country, and the world, for work and for pleasure, exploring many of the wonders that we have been blessed with here on earth.

A Celebration of Dave’s Life will be held in Colorado in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Flatirons Habitat for Humanity, 201 E. Simpson St., Lafayette, CO 80026.

Information was provided by the family.

