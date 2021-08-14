Need2Know: Former Prescott Station property to become new restaurant; Game On to move from mall to Frontier Village on Oct. 1; Gypsy Vibes Boutique to soon reopen across from Hassayampa Inn
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: August 14, 2021 5:10 p.m.
Most Read
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
More like this story
Need2Know: Wren House Brewery takes over production plant near airport; GameStop, Christopher & Banks to close; Prescott Brewing Company closes temporarily
Need2Know: Vibes Juice Bar gains traction at former This Dude’s Food in Prescott; Penny’s Place served as featured food truck at Prescott Valley Days
Need2Know: Total Wine & More coming to Frontier Village; Cocky’s Chicken & Brew moving in at former Burger King in Frontier Village; UPS Store in Prescott Valley Safeway shopping center reopens
Need2Know: New Rosa’s Pizzeria restaurant in Prescott Valley gets closer to reality; iCare Adult Day Center celebrates grand opening in Prescott; The Grumpy Sicilian up and running in Prescott Valley