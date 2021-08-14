OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 3K virus cases second day straight

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: August 14, 2021 10:51 a.m.

Arizona on Saturday, Aug. 14, reported nearly 3,500 new virus cases – following more than 3,000 more on Friday.

The state's coronavirus dashboard reported 3,418 additional cases on Saturday, and 27 deaths, on top of Friday’s 3,225 additional cases and 23 more deaths – increasing the state's pandemic totals to 962,410 cases and 18,462 deaths.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) last reported at least that many additional cases on Feb. 9 when it reported 4,381 cases.

ADHS on Saturday added 131 cases and two deaths to Yavapai County’s tally, in addition to Yavapai County Community Health Services reporting Friday 318 COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Tuesday, Aug. 10.

YCCHS stated Friday the county has tested 131,707 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 21,609 positive cases and 555 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported Friday 39 COVID-19 patients (32 in Prescott and seven in Prescott Valley), Verde Valley Medical Center reported 20, and the Prescott VA had two COVID-19 patients.

The state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 1,507 on July 28 to 2,547 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

CHILDREN & COVID

As of Aug. 5, nearly 4.3 million children across the nation have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Almost 94,000 cases were added the past week, a continuing substantial increase, the YCCHS reported. After declining in early summer, child cases have steadily increased since the beginning of July.

Banner Health, Arizona's largest health care system, admitted 71 COVID-19 positive pediatric patients in July, which was double the number it admitted in June, Banner's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, said during a briefing this week.

It’s rare for a child to experience severe COVID-19 infection, but it can happen; thus, the reason to control the spread in our schools as much as possible.

Will Humble, executive director of Arizona Public Health Association, said in his blog, “Identifying COVID cases early and removing infected kids and their unvaccinated close contacts can prevent cascades of classroom cases and improve the chances for in-person school.

“Federal funds allow schools to do both diagnostic testing of symptomatic kids and staff and surveillance screening testing to help schools identify infected individuals without symptoms so they can take action to prevent further transmission.”

YCCHS has been providing schools with the BinaxNOW at-home testing kits, and area schools can contact the health department for theses free test kits.

What should I do if my child has symptoms of COVID-19? Call your doctor if your child has a fever, cough, trouble breathing, sore throat, or just doesn't feel well.

If your child has been near someone with coronavirus or been in an area where lots of people have it, tell the doctor. Talk about whether your child needs a test for coronavirus and/or the flu. Please do not send them to school!

INFORMATION & TESTING

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19.

For a list of testing sites, visit https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

The best way to avoid getting infected is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective, and free. Following are the best sources to contact to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccines:

• YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

• Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ - 877-634-7333 or 1-844-943-8273 for the Anywhere Care team come to your home.

• Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122 for appointments. Vaccine Information Page: https://yavapaiaz.gov/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments

• Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000

• www.vaccine.gov

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona reports 3K virus cases for first time in 6 months
YCCHS to host COVID-19 Town Hall on Monday; reports ‘high transmission’ rate in Yavapai County
Arizona reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 6th day; 177 weekend cases in Yavapai County
Arizona reports 939 additional COVID cases, 16 more deaths
Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: health experts fear flu season 'twindemic'
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries