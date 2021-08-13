New Mexico defends title as most Latino state in nation
In this Sept. 5, 2006, photo, Jessica Lucero, left, dressed as the Fiesta Queen, and Jaime Dean, right, dressed as 17th Century Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas, dance and sing at Santa Fe City Hall in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico has retained its title as the nation's most heavily Latino state, with 47.7% of respondents to the 2020 census identifying ancestry linked to Latin America and other Spanish-speaking areas. The Census Bureau on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 released new demographic details culled from the census. (Jeff Geissler/AP, File)