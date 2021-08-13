Arizona reports 3K virus cases for first time in 6 months

Arizona on Friday, Aug. 13, reported over 3,000 additional virus cases for the first time in six months as legal wrangling over school districts' mask-wearing restrictions escalated.

The state's coronavirus dashboard reported 3,225 additional cases and 23 more deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 958,992 cases and 18,435 deaths.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) last reported at least that many additional cases on Feb. 9 when it reported 4,381 cases.

Yavapai County reported on Friday 318 COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Tuesday, Aug. 10. The county has tested 131,707 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 21,609 positive cases and 555 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 39 COVID-19 patients (32 in Prescott and seven in Prescott Valley), Verde Valley Medical Center reported 20, and the Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients.

The state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 1,507 on July 28 to 2,547 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A judge was scheduled Friday to hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging an Arizona school district’s decision to require students and staff to wear masks indoors.

With nine other districts adopting similar mask rules despite a state law prohibiting districts from requiring mask-wearing, the case against Phoenix Union is seen as a test case.

Also, the Arizona School Boards Association and others have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of that law.

CHILDREN & COVID

As of Aug. 5, nearly 4.3 million children across the nation have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Almost 94,000 cases were added the past week, a continuing substantial increase, the YCCHS reported. After declining in early summer, child cases have steadily increased since the beginning of July.

Banner Health, Arizona's largest health care system, admitted 71 COVID-19 positive pediatric patients in July, which was double the number it admitted in June, Banner's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, said during a briefing this week.

It’s rare for a child to experience severe COVID-19 infection, but it can happen; thus, the reason to control the spread in our schools as much as possible.

Will Humble, executive director of Arizona Public Health Association, said in his blog, “Identifying COVID cases early and removing infected kids and their unvaccinated close contacts can prevent cascades of classroom cases and improve the chances for in-person school.

“Federal funds allow schools to do both diagnostic testing of symptomatic kids and staff and surveillance screening testing to help schools identify infected individuals without symptoms so they can take action to prevent further transmission.”

YCCHS has been providing schools with the BinaxNOW at-home testing kits, and area schools can contact the health department for theses free test kits.

Q&A

What should I do if my child has symptoms of COVID-19? Call your doctor if your child has a fever, cough, trouble breathing, sore throat, or just doesn't feel well.

If your child has been near someone with coronavirus or been in an area where lots of people have it, tell the doctor. Talk about whether your child needs a test for coronavirus and/or the flu. Please do not send them to school!

YCCHS is aware the FDA has authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised populations; however, it cannot provide a third dose until the CDC updates recommendations after its vote today, Aug. 13.

INFORMATION & TESTING

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19.



For a list of testing sites, visit https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

The best way to avoid getting infected is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective, and free. Following are the best sources to contact to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccines:

• YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

• Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ - 877-634-7333 or 1-844-943-8273 for the Anywhere Care team come to your home.

• Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122 for appointments. Vaccine Information Page: https://yavapaiaz.gov/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments

• Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000

• www.vaccine.gov

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.