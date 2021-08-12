OFFERS
Prescott Police seek public’s help to identify suspects of animal cruelty

This image from security video at Taylor Hicks Elementary School, 1845 Campbell Ave., Prescott, shows a suspect climbing onto the roof of the school. What are believed to be juveniles were seen in the area, where two kittens were later found dead on July 26, 2021. (Prescott Police/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 12, 2021 1:56 p.m.

The Prescott Police Department is investigating a felony animal cruelty case that occurred during the early morning hours of July 26 on the campus of Taylor Hicks Elementary School, 1845 Campbell Ave.

This image from security video at Taylor Hicks Elementary School, 1845 Campbell Ave., Prescott, shows a suspect climbing onto the roof of the school. What are believed to be juveniles were seen in the area, where two kittens were later found dead on July 26, 2021. (Prescott Police/Courtesy)

Two kittens were found alive and taken to a local animal hospital, but two others were found dead at Taylor Hicks Elementary School, 1845 Campbell Ave., Prescott, on July 26, 2021. Police are seeking info about juveniles caught on video the same night. (Prescott Police/Courtesy)

A Prescott Animal Control supervisor responded later that morning and discovered two kittens were deceased. Both kittens were located in the parking lot of the baseball fields and appeared to have sustained blunt force trauma, according to a news release.

Two other kittens were found alive but were severely dehydrated, thin, and covered in urine and feces, police reported. The two surviving kittens were transported to a local animal hospital and received medical treatment.

Through investigation, it was learned that three, possibly four males were making noise in the parking lot just adjacent to the baseball fields on the north end of the campus, just after midnight.

Video surveillance was obtained from the school. While the video still images are of poor quality, it appears the suspects are male juveniles, police said.

The juveniles appear to be white, thin to medium build, with dark hair. Two of the suspects appear to be wearing white or light colored Nike athletic shoes. Another male subject appears to be wearing dark colored low-cut Nike shoes.

It is believed the juveniles saw the cameras while climbing on the roof of the school and attempted to conceal their faces.

The Prescott Police Department encourages anyone with knowledge of these individuals or incident to contact Shannon Gray, Animal Control supervisor, at 928-777-1982 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Information and images provided by the Prescott Police Department.

