Prescott Police Department to participate in DUI saturation patrols on Saturday as part of Tri-City task force

Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, as part of the Tri-City DUI Taskforce. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur throughout the day.

The Tri-City DUI Taskforce will continue to conduct high-profile details throughout the year, and wish to remind motorists that driving impaired is never worth the monetary loss or the physical and emotional devastation that can be caused by simply making that bad choice to drink and drive.

Highway safety is the responsibility of every driver. If you observe erratic driving behavior, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Please drive sober, designate a driver, or call a taxi to stay safe.

Please contact dispatch at (928) 445-3131 for non-emergencies and 911 in case of an emergency.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.