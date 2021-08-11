Obituary: Stephanie Rosanna Jones

On Friday, August 6, 2021, Stephanie Rosanna Jones, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and cousin, passed away at the age of 51. Stephanie was born June 27, 1970 in Prescott, Arizona to Ernest and Janet (Doka) Jones Sr. She was the eldest of three children (Iris Jones and Ernest Jones Jr.).

Stephanie graduated from Prescott High School (1989) and Yavapai Community College (2001). Stephanie always had a love for sports. Not only was she a student athlete competing in basketball, softball, volleyball, and cross-country, but was also an avid professional sports fan. She regularly played in the Prescott Parks & Rec City softball league with her family team, the Yavapai A’s and played a few seasons with the Prescott Senior Softball league. She found a great interest in astrology and archaeology as well. She worked for the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe Archaeology Department and traveled around Arizona to different historical sites. Stephanie was known for her genuine kindness and contagious humor. Her unconditional love, loyalty, and her respected family values showed the special type of woman she was.

Stephanie was also a loving mother of two daughters, Kimberly and Siobhan Brennan, whom she dedicated her life to raising. Stephanie is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Jones Sr.; granddaughter, Kali Rose Williams, and other relatives. She is survived by her children, Kimberly and Siobhan Brennan; her granddaughter, Charlotte Faye Williams; mother, Janet Jones and siblings, Iris Jones and Ernest Jones Jr., alongside her uncle, aunts, and several cousins.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, August 13th at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home 303 S Cortez St. in Prescott. A celebration of Stephanie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14th at the Prescott Resort, Icha Maajoh Room, 1500 E. State Route 69 in Prescott.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Stephanie’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.