Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 12
Obituary: Jill Larson

Jill Larson

Jill Larson

Originally Published: August 11, 2021 7:02 p.m.

Jill Larson passed away in Prescott Arizona on July 31, 2021 at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family members who will continue to carry on her legacy of kindness, courage, inspiration, and hope.

Jill was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to George and Monita Timmons. The family moved to Marquette, Kansas when Jill was five years of age. She loved the pleasures and friendships that life brought growing up in rural Marquette. She graduated from Marquette High School and later earned a degree from Washburn University.

In 1971 Jill was married to Darwin Larson in Marquette, Kansas. Together they had three children: Darci, Monita and Eric.

Life would eventually lead them to multiple cities around our country. Jill loved the adventure of new cities. The history, the culture, the museums, and the historic churches. But foremost was her involvement with her children and the community. Throughout her life Jill was a fixture at her children’s schools. Volunteer service in the education system was important to Jill. Especially important to her was the providing of educational opportunities for young women. She was also involved in many other community activities, projects, and events.

Jill had an innate ability to connect with people. She was open and friendly, non-judgmental, and always had a positive attitude. And importantly, she was willing to listen to anyone and show care and compassion when needed.

For those who knew Jill we will forever remember her kindness, compassion, humor, and her smile. Although small in stature she was a strong and powerful force. We will forever remember Jill. Through her life we will all see hope.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Darwin; her three children, Darci, Monita, and Eric; five grandchildren; two brothers, Gregg and Gary; and brother and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Sandy and Jan Larson.

A private family celebration of Jill’s life will be held in Prescott.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please share a smile with someone today, and listen to someone who needs to talk. God bless Jill.

Information was provided by the family.

