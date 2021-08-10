Update: Plan for Highway 69 lane restrictions at Spring Lane intersection near Cordes Lakes Aug. 10-12

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions on north- and southbound Highway 69 at the intersection of Spring Lane near Cordes Lakes.

The following restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 12:

North- and southbound Highway 69 will have lane restrictions in each direction between mileposts 264 and 265 at the Spring Lane intersection.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

A 14-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

The lane restrictions are needed for work on the traffic signal.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.