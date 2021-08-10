Obituary Notice: Lewis Roosevelt Berman
Originally Published: August 10, 2021 9:05 p.m.
Lewis Roosevelt Berman, age 77, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on August 6, 2021 in Prescott Valley.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
