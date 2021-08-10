Obituary Notice: Leonard George Marlow Jr.
Originally Published: August 10, 2021 9:08 p.m.
Leonard George Marlow Jr., age 76, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 5, 2021 in Chino Valley.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
