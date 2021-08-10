Obituary: Gilbert E. Holsapple
On Aug. 1, 2021 Gilbert E. Holsapple went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Gil was born in Hudson, New York. He moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 2004. Gil was active in American Lutheran Church and Prescott chorale.
Gil is survived by his, wife, Karen Holsapple; daughter, Kristin Holsapple; brother, John Holsapple; stepdaughters, Erica Witherell and Lori Mayer; step-grandchildren, Rebecca and Reid; niece, Lisa Kerrigan and nephew, Tom Holsapple.
A memorial service will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Prescott Valley Food Bank. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Unofficial results: Goode beats Mengarelli for Prescott mayor
- Yavapai County to close its buildings to the public beginning Thursday
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 10, 2021
- Prescott Valley resident killed in head-on collision on 89A
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Update: Heavy thunderstorms produce localized flooding in parts of Quad Cities Friday afternoon
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: