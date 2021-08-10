Obituary: Gilbert E. Holsapple

On Aug. 1, 2021 Gilbert E. Holsapple went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Gil was born in Hudson, New York. He moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 2004. Gil was active in American Lutheran Church and Prescott chorale.

Gil is survived by his, wife, Karen Holsapple; daughter, Kristin Holsapple; brother, John Holsapple; stepdaughters, Erica Witherell and Lori Mayer; step-grandchildren, Rebecca and Reid; niece, Lisa Kerrigan and nephew, Tom Holsapple.

A memorial service will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Prescott Valley Food Bank. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.



