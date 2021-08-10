OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Back Burner Family Restaurant to host Coffee With A Cop with Prescott Valley Police

Coffee with a Cop is a monthly opportunity for town residents to interact with police officers in a casual, non-threatening, friendly environment. (Courtesy)

Coffee with a Cop is a monthly opportunity for town residents to interact with police officers in a casual, non-threatening, friendly environment. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 10, 2021 4:57 p.m.

The next Coffee With a Cop will be held Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Back Burner Family Restaurant, 8400 East Long Mesa Drive, Prescott Valley. The public is invited, the coffee is free and no reservation is necessary.

The purpose of this gathering is to provide an environment for casual, conversational interaction between the community, law enforcement personnel and community leaders. The Police Department appreciates all the positive interaction it receives from the community.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies.

Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott Valley Police to resume Coffee With a Cop on June 16
PVPD to celebrate 6th annual Coffee with a Cop at Sally B’s
PVPD’s next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ set for Aug. 30
Coffee With a Cop heralds 3 years of meetings
Celebrate Coffee with a Cop nationwide recognition
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries