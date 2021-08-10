Back Burner Family Restaurant to host Coffee With A Cop with Prescott Valley Police
The next Coffee With a Cop will be held Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Back Burner Family Restaurant, 8400 East Long Mesa Drive, Prescott Valley. The public is invited, the coffee is free and no reservation is necessary.
The purpose of this gathering is to provide an environment for casual, conversational interaction between the community, law enforcement personnel and community leaders. The Police Department appreciates all the positive interaction it receives from the community.
Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies.
Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
