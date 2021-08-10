OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 10
Arizona reports another 2,582 COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: August 10, 2021 1:02 p.m.

Arizona has now hit a week of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases each day.

The Arizona Department of Health Services’ dashboard reported 2,582 additional confirmed cases on Tuesday, Aug. 10, as well as 12 deaths. ADHS on Tuesday added 63 new cases to the Yavapai County tally and no deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus also continue to be on the rise with 1,470 patients statewide.

Arizona’s pandemic totals are now up to 950,827 cases and 18,400 deaths; Yavapai County stands at 21,641 cases and 554 deaths.

Experts have said the highly contagious delta variant is behind the surges in cases and hospitalizations being seen all over the country in the past month.

Some hospital leaders have warned that health care systems could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.

With most schools in Arizona returning to class this month, there continues to be tension over mask mandates on campuses. Last summer, Gov. Doug Ducey signed budget legislation that includes a ban on mandatory mask wearing in schools. Yet, multiple school districts in the Phoenix and Tucson areas defied the law and enacted mask mandates.

Ducey has said using masks is a personal choice and that encouraging vaccines is the best way to stop the spread.

So far, according to the state dashboard, over 3.8 million — or 53.5% of the state’s eligible population — have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 3.3 million are fully vaccinated. In Yavapai County, 45.9% of the population has been vaccinated.

The best way to avoid getting infected is to get vaccinated, the Yavapai County Community Health Services stated. The vaccines are safe, effective, and free. Here are the best sources to contact to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccines:

• YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

• Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ — 877-634-7333. Their Anywhere Care team can go to anyone's home and vaccinate them. You do not need to pre-register. Just call their dedicated line to schedule: 1-844-whereUr. (1-844-943-8273)

• Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122 for appointments, Phone Bank 442-5103. Vaccine information page: https://yavapaiaz.gov/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments

• Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000

• www.vaccine.gov.

