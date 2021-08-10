Arizona law protects those seeking medical help while experiencing drug overdose from prosecution

Prescott Valley Police Department wants to remind the community that Arizona law (A.R.S. 13-3423) protects a person who seeks medical assistance for someone experiencing a drug-related overdose from being charged or prosecuted for the possession or use of a controlled substance or drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Opioid overdoses continue to occur at an alarming rate in our area; however, there are less deaths due to the use of Narcan (brand name for Naloxone) and people seeking help. Narcan is available free to the public at MatForce, 8056 East Valley Road, Suite B, or Yavapai County Community Health Services, 3212 North Windsong Drive, 2nd Floor, Prescott Valley.

Additionally, a person who experiences a drug-related overdose, who needs medical assistance, and for whom medical assistance is sought, may not be charged, or prosecuted, for the possession or use of a controlled substance or drug paraphernalia.

Prescott Valley Police Department is sharing this information so that there is no fear or hesitation in seeking emergency medical help for someone who may be overdosing. With the Good Samaritan Law, there is no reason not to call for medical help. This is critically important given the rise in overdoses from counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. The earlier a resident seeks help for someone experiencing an overdose, the better the outcome.

“Remember: One Pill Can Kill,” PVPD stated in the news release.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.