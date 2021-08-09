Horton: Vaccine can reduce 'high transmission' of COVID delta variant in county

Yavapai County’s top health officials on Monday said the county is in “high transmission” for the COVID-19 delta variant, and the positivity rates of late have ranged from 14% to 25%, with about 10% of the cases breakthroughs for those who are vaccinated.

What exactly does that mean?

Yavapai County Community Health Services Executive Director Leslie Horton said the significance is that this variant of the coronavirus is spreading more rapidly than its predecessor, and those without vaccinations who become infected often become far sicker than those in the early days of the pandemic. Those who end up in the hospital — and those numbers are climbing — are often suffering more severe illness. Though the majority will recuperate, Horton said the health repercussions can be long lasting.

And there are some who die, she said.

The county Health Department statistics show that since May 1, 26 hospitalized patients died, only two of them were vaccinated. Total hospitalizations were 237 patients, only 10.1% were vaccinated.

COVID-19’s history in Yavapai County tracked such that after Fourth of July a year ago, case numbers dropped through about mid-October and the holidays, Horton said. With this more virulent strain, she said, the numbers from after Fourth of July this year are rising rather than falling, and she fears as fall and holiday activities are planned the potential is for even higher spikes. She noted some area schools started classes only to immediately have to close for a time, or shut down sections of the campus because of considerable spread among students.

Though Horton said the county has yet to require vaccinations of all its staff, and area schools are restricted against such mandates, she said all of her staff and the Community Health Center staff are masked whenever they are not in their own work stations. Anyone coming for an appointment is screened before entering the building, and all must wear a mask.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center has imposed strict mask protocols for its two campuses, but has yet to reach a decision on mandated vaccines for all of its medical staff and personnel.

Aware that the community is weary of the virus, with some downright angry that a germ that may or may not harm them and their family is dictating their rights, Horton said the simplest way to guarantee the least disruption in people’s lives is vaccination and mask-wearing indoors.

She admits she does not have a crystal ball and cannot predict the trajectory of this virus, but from everything she has heard and read in the public health field the situation is likely to worsen before it improves. There are other global variants that may become a factor, she said.

The good news is that the available vaccines are 95% effective on them all, she said.

In Yavapai County, Horton said the challenge is no longer convincing those 65 and older to get vaccinated. The rate now is above 70%, the percentage required for “herd immunity,” and Horton said department statistics are clear that disease in that group is vastly improved since last year’s peaks.

“It shows that the vaccines are working to protect the most vulnerable,” Horton said.

The age groups that are most resistant, and now most impacted, are those between the late 20s and 30s and those between the 40s and 60s, said Horton, citing department and area hospital statistics.

This variant is also impacting younger children, who catch the virus quicker and become sicker than when COVID-19 was first diagnosed, Horton said. Though otherwise healthy children will likely recover, Horton said the young can spread it to someone else who might be health compromised.

Countywide, Horton said, the vaccination rate is just over 40%. She said she is somewhat dismayed that with availability better than ever, few seem to be taking advantage.

Spectrum Health Care will provide at-home vaccinations with appointments.

No one wants to see schools or businesses close, or require a halt on family gatherings, travel and other leisure activities, but Horton said the way to avoid such disruption is the community’s willingness to be vigilant about everybody’s health.

Parents need to keep children who are sick home, and workers who have symptoms need to do likewise, Horton said.

For those who do not wish to get vaccinated, Horton said she hopes they then follow other mitigation measures, including masks, physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and self-quarantine if they show symptoms of illness.

Yet Horton and other medical professionals hope most people come to see vaccination as the way to go.

“For most people, the vaccine is proving safe and effective in keeping people out of the hospital, and dying, from COVID,” Horton concluded.

