Arizona reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 6th day; 177 weekend cases in Yavapai County

Originally Published: August 9, 2021 3:21 p.m.

Yavapai County reports 177 COVID-19 cases since Friday, while the state reported 2,191 new confirmed cases but no new deaths Monday. The daily case count is down somewhat from the past three days, where cases were as high as 2,800.

Yavapai County has tested 130,777 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 21,609 positive cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Since the pandemic began, Arizona has seen 948,245 cases and 18,388 deaths.

The county is experiencing a high transmission rate, and as of today 40.2% of Yavapai County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the state dashboard shows over 3.8 million — or 53.4% of the state's eligible population — have received at least one vaccine dose, and more than 3.3 million are fully vaccinated.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 34 COVID-19 patients (29 in Prescott/5 in Prescott Valley), Verde Valley Medical Center reports 13 and the VA has two COVID-19 patients.

photo

Yavapai Community Health Services/Courtesy

In Arizona, virus-related hospitalizations continue to climb, with 1,380 as of Sunday. Some hospital leaders have warned that health care systems could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.

Yavapai Community Health Services advises that if you are experiencing fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, loss of taste or small or bad cold, to get tested for COVID-19. If you have been exposed to the virus, get tested after at least five days from the expo-sure. You should quarantine for 10 days, or seven days after receiving a negative test. If you test posi-tive for COVID-19 you should isolate yourself from others for at least 10 days since your symptoms began. If you had no symptoms, stay in isolation for 10 days starting from the date you took your positive test. Testing sites: https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

The best way to avoid getting infected is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective, and free. Here are the best sources to contact to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccines:

• YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

• Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ — 877-634-7333. Their Anywhere Care team can go to anyone's home and vaccinate them. You do not need to pre-register. Just call their dedicated line to schedule: 1-844-whereUr. (1-844-943-8273)

• Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122 for appointments, Phone Bank 442-5103. Vaccine information page: https://yavapaiaz.gov/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments

• Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000

• www.vaccine.gov

Information provided by Yavapai Community Health Services and Associated Press.

