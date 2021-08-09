Adoption Spotlight: Angel
Originally Published: August 9, 2021 6:46 p.m.
Angel is a girly-girl; she loves rainbows, sparkles and dolls. Her favorite place to eat is McDonalds, but she also enjoys pizza. She likes riding her bike, listening to music and completing art projects. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Unofficial results: Goode beats Mengarelli for Prescott mayor
- Yavapai County to close its buildings to the public beginning Thursday
- Prescott Valley resident killed in head-on collision on 89A
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Update: Heavy thunderstorms produce localized flooding in parts of Quad Cities Friday afternoon
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: