Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 07
Obituary: Terry Lee Sutton

Terry Lee Sutton

Terry Lee Sutton

Originally Published: August 7, 2021 7:13 p.m.

Terry Lee Sutton, 74, of Prescott, Arizona, born in Tucson, Arizona, to Lee and Bonnie Sutton, passed away July 29, 2021, at home from complications of cancer, with his family by his side.

He graduated from Sunnyside High School in Tucson and enlisted in the Navy becoming a Seabee, where he was trained as a plumber in the construction battalion. He was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam, and was honorably discharged. He was proud of his service to his country and was a lifelong member of the VFW.

Upon locating in Prescott, he joined the Prescott Fire Department where he reached the level of Engineer. After being injured on the job, he retired from the department and enrolled in Yavapai College, where he completed his Liberal Arts degree.

He loved to work with his hands, whether it was working on cars or making home improvements. Twice a year, you could find him in the California sand dunes racing his dune buggy. He traveled the world and enjoyed meeting new people. He always had some kind of RV so he could enjoy camping and fishing with many dear friends.

Terry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Roxanne; his daughter, Ricci Lea (Jon) Hoeflicker of Cameron, North Carolina; and son, Terry Benjamin Sutton of Cameron, North Carolina. He also leaves behind many family members and friends and his loyal companion, Gracie Two.

A Military Service will be held at the Prescott Veteran’s Cemetery, at a later date.

Information was provided by the family.

