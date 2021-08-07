Obituary: Sherrie Lynn Cook/Driskill

Sherrie Lynn Cook/Driskill was born in Phoenix, Arizona, Aug. 24, 1953. She graduated Mayer High School in 1971. Sherry was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen in her Junior class of 1970.

She loved life! Her smile and infectious laugh will never be forgotten by anyone who heard it. She loved to bake and was known locally for her award-winning chocolate chip cookies.

Sherrie is survived by her husband of 27 years, three daughters, two stepchildren, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Sherrie’s Memorial will be at the Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Lane in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 10 a.m.

For people who can’t make it or don’t want to be in a crowd, please contact the family for the link to the live broadcast.

Information was provided by the family.

