Obituary: Nicholas Gallagher
1952 — 2021
Originally Published: August 7, 2021 6:57 p.m.
Nicholas Gallagher, beloved counselor and father, passed away on April 11, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona, where he lived and passionately worked for 30 years.
Information was provided by the family.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Unofficial results: Goode beats Mengarelli for Prescott mayor
- Yavapai County to close its buildings to the public beginning Thursday
- Prescott Valley resident killed in head-on collision on 89A
- Goode unseats Mengarelli in decisive vote Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seek missing teenager
- Need2Know: Total Wine & More coming to Frontier Village; Cocky’s Chicken & Brew moving in at former Burger King in Frontier Village; UPS Store in Prescott Valley Safeway shopping center reopens
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Update: Heavy thunderstorms produce localized flooding in parts of Quad Cities Friday afternoon
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: