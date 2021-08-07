Obituary: Marcia Lynn Wielert
Marcia Lynn Wielert, age 68, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Mountain View Manor in Prescott, Arizona. She was born Nov. 14, 1952, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth Max and Dorothy Harrett.
Marcia graduated from Hinckley Big Rock High School. She was a very talented self-taught artist who loved painting, drawing, sketching, and calligraphy. Marcia was also an avid Arizona Diamondbacks fan — she always had the game on. She was a loving mother, grandma, and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Haley (Ceneca) Wagner of Hinckley, Illinois; grandchildren, Raven and Aurora; and many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Shane, sister, Mary Susan, and many aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence please visit legacy.com. Information was provided by Malone Funeral Home of Geneva, Illinois.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Unofficial results: Goode beats Mengarelli for Prescott mayor
- Yavapai County to close its buildings to the public beginning Thursday
- Prescott Valley resident killed in head-on collision on 89A
- Goode unseats Mengarelli in decisive vote Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seek missing teenager
- Need2Know: Total Wine & More coming to Frontier Village; Cocky’s Chicken & Brew moving in at former Burger King in Frontier Village; UPS Store in Prescott Valley Safeway shopping center reopens
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Update: Heavy thunderstorms produce localized flooding in parts of Quad Cities Friday afternoon
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: