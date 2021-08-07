Obituary: Marcia Lynn Wielert

Marcia Lynn Wielert, age 68, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Mountain View Manor in Prescott, Arizona. She was born Nov. 14, 1952, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth Max and Dorothy Harrett.

Marcia graduated from Hinckley Big Rock High School. She was a very talented self-taught artist who loved painting, drawing, sketching, and calligraphy. Marcia was also an avid Arizona Diamondbacks fan — she always had the game on. She was a loving mother, grandma, and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Haley (Ceneca) Wagner of Hinckley, Illinois; grandchildren, Raven and Aurora; and many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Shane, sister, Mary Susan, and many aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence please visit legacy.com. Information was provided by Malone Funeral Home of Geneva, Illinois.