Obituary: John James Hannon

Originally Published: August 7, 2021 7:04 p.m.

John James Hannon, known to most as Jack, entered into his well-earned eternal rest on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Jack was born to Joseph and Teresa Hannon in North Carolina on Aug. 25, 1926.

After entering the seminary at 13 and spending 18 years as a devoted pastor in various communities in Arizona and New Mexico Jack met the love of his life, went back to school and earned his Master of Arts in 1971 followed by a Ph.D in 1982 from the University of Arizona. He then launched a new, 30+ year career as a professor of Sociology at Mesa Community College where he co-founded a summer emersion program in Guanajuato Mexico. Jack touched so many lives in his many adventures here on earth. He will be remembered for his devotion to family, his sense of humor, his love of the Latino culture and his commitment to community.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Natalia; parents, Joseph and Teresa Hannon; brother, Joe; sister, Rose Mary; and grandsons, Avery and Avniel (Monique). He is survived by his children, son, John David (Romie) Hannon; daughters, Monique Rushing (Mike), Eva Zemberi and Teresita Hannon Nowak; grandchildren, Trista, Jeffery, Justine, River, Bianca, Tucker, Justus, Presley, Julia and Zane; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Giovanni, Jasmine, Alia and George IV.

Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, 3 to 5 p.m. with Rosary Recital at 4 p.m. at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, Arizona. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., in Prescott.

Information was provided by Meldrum Mortuary of Mesa, Arizona.

