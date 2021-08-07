Obituary: George A. Gilmore

George A. Gilmore, 95, of Prescott Valley Arizona, passed away Aug. 3, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born July 20, 1926 in Sigourney, Iowa, to Ira LeRoy Gilmore and Pearl Dorothy Galloway.

George moved to Prescott Valley in 1970 and helped start the first fire department and security in Prescott Valley. He built many of the first homes in Prescott Valley. He was a long time member of the VFW Post 10227 and was a member of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Posse. He was a Navy veteran of WWII.

George is survived by his children, Carol Diers (Alan), Darrel Gilmore, Sandy Better (Andy), Dean Gilmore (Maryann), Bruce Gilmore (Sandy); five grandkids; five great-grandkids; and one great, great-grandchild.

Services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley.

