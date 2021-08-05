Prescott Library remains open with modified services
Prescott Public Library remains open to the public at this time, but in response to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Prescott area, library administration strongly encourages visitors to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks when visiting the Library.
Masks are available at library entrances and at the service desks.
In addition, in-person programs at the library are temporarily suspended, although many programs are still available through Zoom. Please check the Library Events Calendar at https://prescottlibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar or call 928-777-1526 for more information.
Up-to-date information about library services is available on the Prescott library’s Modified Services webpage at https://www.prescottlibrary.info/modified-library-services/.
The Yavapai County Free Library District branches returned to curbside-only service beginning Aug. 5, as previously reported; however, this does not include the Prescott Public Library.
