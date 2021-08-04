Obituary: Buddy Mosley

Buddy Mosley, 68, of Fayetteville AR, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Branson.

He was born January 7, 1953, in Williams, AZ to James Woodrow Mosley and Clara Mae Manasco.

Bud was a loving father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He spent his childhood in Prescott, AZ. He graduated from Prescott High School and furthered his education at George Washington University and Wichita State University. Over the years, he served in the Navy, the Army and Army reserves, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel. He taught Medical Laboratory Science at NorthArk in Harrison and worked for the VA in Fayetteville as a Laboratory Manager.

Bud enjoyed sports and was an avid Razorback Fan. He enjoyed attending auctions with his wife and would often buy vintage memorabilia from his younger years.

He was a master carver and spent many hours carving trinkets and ornaments for his friends and family. He also learned to make jewelry and would give his creations out as gifts. Over the years, Bud attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fayetteville. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He attended many sporting events, recitals, plays, and birthday parties.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Karen Audrey Mosley. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo. Also, by his daughter and son-in-law, Kenna and Joshua Hendricks of Tracy, CA; his son and daughter-in-law, Rion and Stacy Mosley of Huntsville, AR; his daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Gareth Sever of Branson, MO, and his daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Richard Lindsley of Santa Rosa, CA; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters and a brother along with many beloved friends and neighbors.

A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m.,, Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building located at 200 Crossbow Rd. Huntsville, AR. Lynn Gregson of Prairie Grove will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in Carlson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Mosley, Rion Mosley, Josh Hendricks, Gareth Sever, Richard Lindsley and William Blair.

