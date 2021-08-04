Church News: August 5, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Elks Performance Center, 117 E. Gurley St., invites you to a free Healing/Deliverance Seminar Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with one-hour lunch from Olive Garden, RSVP essential: 928-713-0984. Michael Smith of Hardcore Christianity is a dynamic professional mental health counselor with teachings which are vital for this hour. Alliance Bible Church , 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott – A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday we Praise God for all the wonderful works He did through our Mexico team! Coffee fellowship after the service. 928-776-1549, Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott. Chino Valley United Methodist Church , 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the 11th Sunday after Pentecost, 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob's message: "Who Do You Say I Am?" (Matthew 16:13-28).

, 7763 E. Long Look, Prescott Valley. Services are Sundays, 9 and 11 a.m. We are masking for safety and all are welcome! A free takeout lunch is provided Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. All of our mid-week activities are currently on summer break. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis speaks on the Wisdom of Silence. Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian's message. 928-775-3025. Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids' church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley – Worship open to all at 10 a.m. Sunday. Also on Facebook. Congregational singing has returned. We are a small, warm congregation and you will be welcome. Food Pantry open to public Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God's Word are to-the-point and applicable to today's life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org. Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children's wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women's Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men's Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. A timeless faith for a modern world! Service starts at 930. prescottorthodox.com.

Welcome to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship – "Draw the Circle Wide" is the opening program of the 2021 Virtual UU General Assembly. How do we draw a widening circle, affirming the inherent worth of all people? Join us in exploring Milwaukee-area congregations' stories of widening circles through anti-racist practices. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/. Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is meeting now with no masks or reservations required. Service begins at 10:15 a.m. at 8944 East Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Look forward to seeing you there and tell your friends and neighbors! St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

— Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. No masks or social distancing required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141. Carrying too much baggage these days? The Salvation Army in downtown Prescott began a new series on the baggage of the past that we carry in our lives and how it prevents us from moving forward toward success. Bible Study starts at 9:30 and Worship Service at 11. Everyone welcome.

– Join us for Sunday Worship beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service is on YouTube. During the worship service we provided child care. After service we serve coffee, juice and goodies. Followed by an adult bible study at 11 a.m. Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Elder Mark Stafford delivers the message Sunday, "Becoming Vital at Church." Join us in person or online at 8:45/10:30, 148 S. Marina St. in downtown Prescott. Coffee and donuts available pre-service. Adult and Children's Sunday School available. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — Join us in our new series: "Broken Becoming Beautiful." God is in the business of taking our broken lives and creating masterpieces. Anything is possible in His transforming grace! Services are Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10 a.m. Kids church is offered every Sunday. www.mysp.church. Temple B'rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us Friday, Aug. 6, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley – Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Creative Worship/Sanctuary; everyone is welcome, please join us! Shepherd's Table open: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry! Good news from Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott – Our Sunday worship services are now live and open to the public as well as on YouTube. In response to the pandemic, attendance is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. You may make reservations.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks are optional. Join us Sunday, Aug. 8, for Rev. Richard Rogers' message, "Mastering the Inner Critic." Music by Terry Furlong. Sunday messages can be viewed online at unityprescott.org. All are welcome! Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8. Wednesdays, 8:15-11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available. Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.