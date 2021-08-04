Adoption Spotlight: Aiden
Originally Published: August 4, 2021 7:12 p.m.
Aiden is a happy boy who enjoys soccer, swimming, LEGOS and videogames. He excels in school and loves stuffed animals – his favorite is named Slush. When Aiden is not spending tie outside, he loves playing videogames on his tablet. Get to know Aiden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
