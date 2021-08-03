Unofficial results: Goode beats Mengarelli for Prescott mayor
Dewey-Humboldt recall fails
Updated as of Tuesday, August 3, 2021 8:29 PM
The unofficial results are in: Councilman Phil Goode has unseated Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli in the city's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 3.
On the council side, where three seats were to be decided, results indicate newcomers Eric Moore and Brandon Montoya won seats outright, with the third seat going to the General Election.
Generally, that would mean the next two top vote-getters advance, Jessica Hall and Grant Quezada.
In Dewey-Humboldt, Vice Mayor Karen Brooks and Town Council members Lynn Collins and Amy Lance appear to have staved off challengers in a recall election on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Watch dCourier.com for the interviews and analysis, and The Daily Courier on Wednesday.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 28, 2021
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Faith Moore was last seen
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 30, 2021
- Yavapai County to close its buildings to the public beginning Thursday
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 29, 2021
- Cottonwood Police Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to end
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 29, 2021
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Update: Heavy thunderstorms produce localized flooding in parts of Quad Cities Friday afternoon
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 24, 2021
- Double-fatal crash on Highway 69: police ask motorists to avoid 69, Prescott East Highway
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 21, 2021
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: