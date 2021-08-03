OFFERS
Unofficial results: Goode beats Mengarelli for Prescott mayor
Dewey-Humboldt recall fails

Initial Prescott mayoral election results, Aug. 3, 2021. (Courier, with numbers from the Yavapai County Elections Office)

Initial Prescott mayoral election results, Aug. 3, 2021. (Courier, with numbers from the Yavapai County Elections Office)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 3, 2021 8 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, August 3, 2021 8:29 PM

The unofficial results are in: Councilman Phil Goode has unseated Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli in the city's primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 3.

On the council side, where three seats were to be decided, results indicate newcomers Eric Moore and Brandon Montoya won seats outright, with the third seat going to the General Election.

Generally, that would mean the next two top vote-getters advance, Jessica Hall and Grant Quezada.

photo

Initial Prescott City Council results, Aug. 3, 2021. (Courier, with numbers from the Yavapai County Elections Office)

In Dewey-Humboldt, Vice Mayor Karen Brooks and Town Council members Lynn Collins and Amy Lance appear to have staved off challengers in a recall election on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Watch dCourier.com for the interviews and analysis, and The Daily Courier on Wednesday.

