Reward offered for information leading to arrest(s) in serious criminal damage case, YCSO says

In the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 2, a suspect or suspects vandalized two heavy equipment vehicles in a field off Duffers Road in Spring Valley, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect(s) used large rocks to break multiple windows on the equipment that belong to the Yavapai County Public Works Department. The machinery sustained upward of $7,000 in damages.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $300 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.