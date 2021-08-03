Obituary: Patricia Ann Storms
Originally Published: August 3, 2021 10:05 p.m.
With her husband of 62 years by her side, Patricia Ann Storms, age 81, went home to Jesus on July 29th, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona.
Memorial services will occur at Alliance Bible Church on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Operation Christmas Child in Pat’s honor.
Information was provided by the family.
