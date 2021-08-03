Obituary Notice: Lawrence E. Ehrlich
Originally Published: August 3, 2021 10 p.m.
Lawrence E. Ehrlich, age 63, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born November 11, 1957 in Pennsylvania and passed away July 21, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Chino Valley Funeral Home.
