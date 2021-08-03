OFFERS
Obituary: Michael Charles Tuite

Michael Charles Tuite

Michael Charles Tuite

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 10:30 p.m.

Michael Charles Tuite graced this earth from June 7, 1937 until June 9, 2021. He was born in San Diego, CA to Raymond and Erma Tuite. He enlisted in the USMC in 1955 serving three years in the Korean War as a machine gunner (Corporal) and received two Good Conduct Medals. He attended Grossmont Community College in San Diego on the GI Bill where he received his AA and also attended Yavapai College. He worked for San Diego Gas and Electric for about 13 years and owned his own tile setting business for 13 years. He volunteered at Heritage Park Zoo and VA Hospice.

Michael loved to cook and come up with new culinary ideas. He loved music (mostly jazz). He was a voracious reader and had his own personal library. He was a man of many talents. He loved to draw and made many excellent caricatures. He was handy around the house and loved to work word search puzzles until early stage Alzheimer’s crept in. He loved to take pictures of nature and most of all, he loved to make people laugh (and think).

Michael was both a traveler and adventurer and always looked to find spiritual meaning and energy. He worked for a few national parks, the last one being the Grand Canyon National Park when he retired (twice). He attended a yoga retreat in Costa Rica. He journeyed to northern Spain in 2006 to walk the Santiago de Compostela Camino which took him 30 days. A few trips to Cancun whet his appetite for being around water, and dolphins. A trip to Arches National Park whet his appetite for natural beauty as did a three day trip down the Colorado River.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; granddaughter, Brooke and his ex-wife, Linda. He leaves behind his wife, Deborah Henderson; daughters, Kerri Licon and Kristie (Bill) Sutalo, and son Richard; grandchildren, Erik Tuite, Linsie Zachry Trujillo, Robert Zachry III, William Dines and William Sutalo Jr. and his great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Tuite, Seth Sutalo, Robert Sutalo, Shawnee Peart, Nayeeah Peart, Kiera Peart and Mia Peart, plus many, many friends who feel this loss.

Thank you to the nurses at the VA Hospice who put up with his sense of humor and a special thanks to Peggy. Thank you to Shawna, Rebecca and Laura at Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care. Thank you to Sandy, Sara, Amy and Judy who cared for him at Rutledge Ranch Retreat in his final days. You are all angels.

From my heart, Michael – Namasté. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Michael’s memory please make someone smile or laugh. That was his greatest gift to the world.

Information was provided by the family.

